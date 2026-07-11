Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Sells 12,023 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,676 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,023 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV's holdings in Datadog were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 1,461.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 242.6% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 273 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Datadog Stock Down 4.3%

Datadog stock opened at $257.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $91.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 677.75, a P/E/G ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.54. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.01 and a twelve month high of $278.70.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business's revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DDOG. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $178.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Datadog from an "overweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $244.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Datadog

Key Stories Impacting Datadog

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham reportedly reiterated a Buy rating and raised its price target, adding to the bullish analyst tone around Datadog’s cloud and AI growth prospects. Article link

Needham reportedly reiterated a Buy rating and raised its price target, adding to the bullish analyst tone around Datadog’s cloud and AI growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded Datadog from “hold” to “strong-buy,” reinforcing expectations that analysts see more upside ahead. Article link

Zacks Research upgraded Datadog from “hold” to “strong-buy,” reinforcing expectations that analysts see more upside ahead. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlighted Datadog as one of several internet stocks with solid upside potential, citing AI-led growth, cloud demand, and enterprise adoption. Article link

Market commentary highlighted Datadog as one of several internet stocks with solid upside potential, citing AI-led growth, cloud demand, and enterprise adoption. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage emphasized Datadog’s AI-driven momentum, including revenue above $1 billion, record new logo bookings, and new AI-focused product launches that could support long-term growth. Article link

Recent coverage emphasized Datadog’s AI-driven momentum, including revenue above $1 billion, record new logo bookings, and new AI-focused product launches that could support long-term growth. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles focused on whether Datadog’s strong run and AI enthusiasm have already been priced in, with some analysts noting the stock still looks expensive on sales despite fair value on cash flow. Article link

Several articles focused on whether Datadog’s strong run and AI enthusiasm have already been priced in, with some analysts noting the stock still looks expensive on sales despite fair value on cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Datadog’s short-interest update showed no meaningful short position data change, so it does not appear to be a major trading driver.

Datadog’s short-interest update showed no meaningful short position data change, so it does not appear to be a major trading driver. Negative Sentiment: One report noted insider selling, with Amit Agarwal disposing of 20,000 shares, which can add some caution around near-term sentiment. Article link

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other Datadog news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 12,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.47, for a total value of $3,343,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,980.12. The trade was a 45.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.24, for a total transaction of $13,868,322.88. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 509,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,142,238.20. The trade was a 9.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,459,533 shares of company stock valued at $322,938,830 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

See Also

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