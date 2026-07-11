Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Takes Position in Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,631 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,782,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in Hubbell by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 769 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hubbell from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $515.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Hubbell from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hubbell from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $554.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUBB

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of HUBB opened at $491.60 on Friday. Hubbell Inc has a 12 month low of $403.82 and a 12 month high of $565.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $490.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $494.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.06. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.300-19.850 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Inc will post 19.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Hubbell's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.55%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated NYSE: HUBB is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company's offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

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