B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Makes New $1.84 Million Investment in Denali Therapeutics Inc. $DNLI

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 112,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,841,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned 0.08% of Denali Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,310,889 shares of the company's stock worth $203,253,000 after purchasing an additional 719,304 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,992,918 shares of the company's stock worth $174,137,000 after purchasing an additional 182,183 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,520,414 shares of the company's stock worth $51,116,000 after purchasing an additional 383,274 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 677.8% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,135,712 shares of the company's stock worth $45,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,540 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,032,967 shares of the company's stock worth $33,564,000 after purchasing an additional 919,381 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $19.87 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.58 and a 52 week high of $23.77. The company has a quick ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.10. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.67.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DNLI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $35.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DNLI

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. The company's research leverages a proprietary Blood–Brain Barrier Transport Vehicle (TV) platform designed to enable large molecules, including antibodies and enzymes, to penetrate the central nervous system. Denali's approach includes small molecules, monoclonal antibodies and gene therapy candidates aimed at key drivers of disorders such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and frontotemporal dementia.

Among Denali's lead programs is an orally delivered leucine‐rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor for Parkinson's disease, and an anti‐TREM2 antibody designed to modulate microglial activity in Alzheimer's patients.

Further Reading

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