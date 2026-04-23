B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Raises Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,694 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $39,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC increased its position in Caterpillar by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, CEO Joseph E. Creed sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.93, for a total value of $1,797,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 35,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,222,221.19. This represents a 6.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rodney Michael Shurman sold 2,278 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $759.61, for a total transaction of $1,730,391.58. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,096,117.23. The trade was a 61.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 125,950 shares of company stock worth $88,577,390 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAT. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $660.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $587.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Caterpillar from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $761.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $808.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $738.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $641.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $295.18 and a 12-month high of $820.20. The company has a market cap of $376.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The company had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 22.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's payout ratio is 32.09%.

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Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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