B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Raises Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,484 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after acquiring an additional 26,851 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG's holdings in Oracle were worth $33,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 626.1% in the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 11,537 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,946 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $689,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 406,544 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $114,336,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 483,000 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $135,839,000 after buying an additional 184,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle expanded Oracle AI Database@Google Cloud with a Gemini Enterprise agent that enables natural‑language access to Oracle data — a product tie that makes it easier for enterprise customers to operationalize AI on Oracle data and Google Cloud. Read More.

Oracle expanded Oracle AI Database@Google Cloud with a Gemini Enterprise agent that enables natural‑language access to Oracle data — a product tie that makes it easier for enterprise customers to operationalize AI on Oracle data and Google Cloud. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Oracle launched new “agentic” AI tools intended to extend its cloud/AI product moat — a capability set analysts say supports higher cloud engagement and recurring revenue. Read More.

Oracle launched new “agentic” AI tools intended to extend its cloud/AI product moat — a capability set analysts say supports higher cloud engagement and recurring revenue. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Customer and partner momentum: Veritone selected Oracle Cloud as its preferred AI platform, signaling real customer migration into OCI for AI workloads. Customer wins help validate Oracle’s go‑to‑market for AI workloads. Read More.

Customer and partner momentum: Veritone selected Oracle Cloud as its preferred AI platform, signaling real customer migration into OCI for AI workloads. Customer wins help validate Oracle’s go‑to‑market for AI workloads. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Power/infrastructure demand tied to Oracle’s AI cloud push surfaced in partner news (Bloom Energy expansion tied to Oracle data‑centre power), underscoring multi‑year infrastructure needs that support Oracle’s cloud growth. Read More.

Power/infrastructure demand tied to Oracle’s AI cloud push surfaced in partner news (Bloom Energy expansion tied to Oracle data‑centre power), underscoring multi‑year infrastructure needs that support Oracle’s cloud growth. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Comparative analyst pieces (Nebius vs. Oracle) highlight different entry points into AI cloud — useful framing for investors assessing relative valuation and growth trajectories but not an Oracle‑specific catalyst. Read More.

Comparative analyst pieces (Nebius vs. Oracle) highlight different entry points into AI cloud — useful framing for investors assessing relative valuation and growth trajectories but not an Oracle‑specific catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Pyth Network (an Oracle‑backed price‑feed project) was chosen by Kalshi for commodities settlement — a niche win for Oracle’s broader ecosystem, but unlikely to move ORCL materially on its own. Read More.

Pyth Network (an Oracle‑backed price‑feed project) was chosen by Kalshi for commodities settlement — a niche win for Oracle’s broader ecosystem, but unlikely to move ORCL materially on its own. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Oracle Financial Services Software (OFSS) reported FY26 growth and a dividend — positive for that unit’s shareholders but only indirectly relevant to ORCL equity performance. Read More.

Oracle Financial Services Software (OFSS) reported FY26 growth and a dividend — positive for that unit’s shareholders but only indirectly relevant to ORCL equity performance. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares under a 10b5‑1 plan; continued insider sales across the company are being tracked and can create negative optics for some investors. Read More.

Insider selling: EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares under a 10b5‑1 plan; continued insider sales across the company are being tracked and can create negative optics for some investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Layoff and governance concerns: reports about large workforce reductions and algorithmic selection methods have raised employee‑relations and execution risk questions that could weigh on sentiment. Read More.

Layoff and governance concerns: reports about large workforce reductions and algorithmic selection methods have raised employee‑relations and execution risk questions that could weigh on sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Compensation optics: the newly appointed CFO received a large equity award (~$26M), which has drawn scrutiny given recent cuts — a short‑term reputational headwind for sentiment. Read More.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. This represents a 6.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Oracle from $320.00 to $213.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Oracle from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Oracle from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $260.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Stock Up 3.5%

ORCL stock opened at $187.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.21. The company has a market capitalization of $539.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.60. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $130.99 and a twelve month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is 35.91%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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