B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 205,945 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited $HDB

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG cut its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB - Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 633,937 shares of the bank's stock after selling 205,945 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG's holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $23,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 25,221,130 shares of the bank's stock valued at $861,554,000 after acquiring an additional 14,606,422 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 104.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,204,783 shares of the bank's stock valued at $656,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808,890 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 106.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,884,943 shares of the bank's stock valued at $474,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147,440 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 94.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,155,196 shares of the bank's stock worth $449,381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,392,854 shares of the bank's stock worth $452,835,000 after purchasing an additional 791,226 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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HDFC Bank Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE HDB opened at $26.12 on Thursday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $23.91 and a 12-month high of $39.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.80. The stock has a market cap of $133.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at HDFC Bank

In other HDFC Bank news, insider N Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of HDFC Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $82,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 648,422 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,323,544.62. The trade was a 1.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashish Parthasarthy sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $53,640.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 848,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,586,108.52. The trade was a 0.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HDB shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of HDFC Bank from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce".

Get Our Latest Research Report on HDB

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited is one of India's leading private sector banks, headquartered in Mumbai. Incorporated in 1994 and promoted by Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), the bank provides a full range of banking and financial services to retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate customers. It is publicly listed and also accessible to international investors through American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HDB.

The bank's core activities include retail banking (deposit accounts, personal loans, home loans, auto loans, and credit cards), commercial and corporate banking (working capital finance, term lending, trade finance and treasury services), and transaction banking (cash management and payment solutions).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB - Free Report).

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