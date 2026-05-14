Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has $2.29 Million Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lessened its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,421 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,036 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,344 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 76,867 shares of the company's stock worth $23,677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 1,817 shares of the company's stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Grey Ledge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Grey Ledge Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company's stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainsail Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company's stock.

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GE Aerospace Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of GE opened at $294.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $299.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.18. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $220.45 and a 12 month high of $348.48.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The firm's revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. President Capital dropped their price target on GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $349.89.

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GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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