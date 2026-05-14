Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has $7.25 Million Stock Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,371 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 2,986 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $7,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualcomm in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In other news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.90, for a total transaction of $529,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 28,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,972,189.60. This trade represents a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 192 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $33,024.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $3,268,316 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of Qualcomm from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Qualcomm from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $180.37.

View Our Latest Research Report on Qualcomm

Qualcomm News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Trading Up 1.4%

QCOM opened at $213.21 on Thursday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $121.99 and a 1-year high of $247.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $224.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.33.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is 38.70%.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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