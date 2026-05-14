Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Purchases 5,517 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 62.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,309 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,941 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,668,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 38,181 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $11,603,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 1,193 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 139,312 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $42,335,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $404.29.

View Our Latest Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.93 per share, with a total value of $55,930.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 9,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $506,222.43. The trade was a 12.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,346 shares of company stock worth $78,185. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC announced a quarterly dividend increase to $1.1136 per share, a 17.2% raise from the prior payout, signaling confidence in cash flow and rewarding shareholders.

TSMC announced a quarterly dividend increase to $1.1136 per share, a 17.2% raise from the prior payout, signaling confidence in cash flow and rewarding shareholders. Positive Sentiment: The company approved roughly $31.28 billion in capital spending to expand advanced chip production, supporting its AI, 5G, and high-performance computing growth outlook.

The company approved roughly $31.28 billion in capital spending to expand advanced chip production, supporting its AI, 5G, and high-performance computing growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Articles highlighted TSMC’s advanced-node leadership as central to the AI chip cycle, reinforcing its strategic importance as demand for cutting-edge semiconductors grows. Article Title

Articles highlighted TSMC’s advanced-node leadership as central to the AI chip cycle, reinforcing its strategic importance as demand for cutting-edge semiconductors grows. Positive Sentiment: New coverage also pointed to a surprise Sony-TSMC collaboration tied to AI-ready image sensors, adding to sentiment around future demand opportunities. Article Title

New coverage also pointed to a surprise Sony-TSMC collaboration tied to AI-ready image sensors, adding to sentiment around future demand opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Some investors are questioning whether the stock has become expensive after a big year-to-date run, so valuation concerns may limit upside even as fundamentals remain strong.

Some investors are questioning whether the stock has become expensive after a big year-to-date run, so valuation concerns may limit upside even as fundamentals remain strong. Negative Sentiment: TSMC shares also face periodic pressure from broader chip-sector selloffs and concerns that heavy AI spending could cool, which could trigger profit-taking in the stock. Article Title

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $399.97 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $188.81 and a 12 month high of $420.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company's 50 day moving average is $363.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.1136 dividend. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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