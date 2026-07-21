Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Sells 6,353 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced its position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,873 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 6,353 shares during the period. Linde accounts for about 3.3% of Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft's holdings in Linde were worth $43,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its position in shares of Linde by 96.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 57 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its stake in Linde by 1,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in Linde by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 68 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Linde from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $548.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Linde

Linde Stock Performance

NASDAQ LIN opened at $512.05 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $516.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $387.78 and a fifty-two week high of $548.20.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.44%.The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Linde's dividend payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

About Linde

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

Further Reading

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