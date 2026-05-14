Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Sells 8,448 Shares of Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced its position in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,500 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,448 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft's holdings in Nebius Group were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NBIS. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Nebius Group by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nebius Group by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Nebius Group

In related news, CEO Arkadiy Volozh sold 33,358 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.73, for a total value of $3,460,225.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 868,289 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $90,067,617.97. This trade represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrey Korolenko sold 31,357 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total transaction of $3,486,898.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 585,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,075,240.80. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 146,441 shares of company stock worth $17,672,342 in the last ninety days.

Nebius Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:NBIS opened at $207.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.89 and a beta of 4.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.58. Nebius Group N.V. has a 1-year low of $34.45 and a 1-year high of $217.34.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.13 million. Nebius Group had a net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. Nebius Group's revenue for the quarter was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nebius Group N.V. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Nebius Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NBIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Nebius Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nebius Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $159.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NBIS

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

See Also

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