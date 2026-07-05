Baer Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 6,507 Chevron Corporation $CVX

Baer Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,507 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,727,586,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,605,988 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $23,698,184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,789,399 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 130,156,362 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $19,837,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Chevron by 822.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,211,258 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $946,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Chevron by 41.8% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 11,760,376 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,811,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,058 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $73,416,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 278,045 shares in the company, valued at $53,718,294. This represents a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $169.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.50. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $145.58 and a one year high of $214.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.79%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 15.52 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Chevron's payout ratio is presently 123.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Chevron from $216.00 to $204.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research downgraded Chevron from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chevron from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Chevron from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $205.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Trending Headlines about Chevron

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Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Further Reading

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