Baer Investment Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 4,458 Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Baer Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,458 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bayban purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $19,118,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 199,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,881,114. This trade represents a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 86,339 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,267 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $335.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $500.00 price objective on Lam Research in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $345.39.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $351.41 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $90.93 and a 12-month high of $438.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $326.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.46 billion, a PE ratio of 66.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The firm's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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