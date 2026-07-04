Baer Investment Advisory LLC Invests $1 Million in Tempus AI, Inc. $TEM

Baer Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,226 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEM. Leonteq Securities AG increased its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 1,336.8% in the first quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 31,294 shares of the company's stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 29,116 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 256.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,043 shares of the company's stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 46,782 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in Tempus AI by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 60,468 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tempus AI from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Tempus AI to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $68.54.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tempus AI

Insider Buying and Selling at Tempus AI

In other Tempus AI news, CAO Ryan M. Bartolucci sold 4,116 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $181,392.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 74,041 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,986.87. This trade represents a 5.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO James William Rogers sold 11,529 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $634,095.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 114,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,317,630. This represents a 9.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 572,759 shares of company stock worth $29,238,424 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.26% of the company's stock.

Tempus AI Price Performance

TEM opened at $60.27 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.57. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.73 and a 1-year high of $104.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of -35.04 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. Tempus AI had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $348.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $345.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempus AI Company Profile

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company's core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

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