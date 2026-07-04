Baer Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Baer Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 10,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.8% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,299,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $264,400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 425.8% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 84,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $17,233,000 after purchasing an additional 68,601 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several recent reports remain bullish on AMD’s long-term setup, citing strong data center momentum, continued AI infrastructure demand, and new product launches such as Versal Premium Gen 2 for AI, networking, and aerospace workloads. Analysts including Wells Fargo, UBS, and Cantor have also raised price targets, signaling that some on Wall Street still see meaningful upside. Article Title

Several recent reports remain bullish on AMD’s long-term setup, citing strong data center momentum, continued AI infrastructure demand, and new product launches such as Versal Premium Gen 2 for AI, networking, and aerospace workloads. Analysts including Wells Fargo, UBS, and Cantor have also raised price targets, signaling that some on Wall Street still see meaningful upside. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment is being helped by commentary that AMD’s AI and server CPU business remains a key beneficiary of the semiconductor buildout, and some market observers continue to view recent weakness as a buying opportunity rather than a trend change. Article Title

Investor sentiment is being helped by commentary that AMD’s AI and server CPU business remains a key beneficiary of the semiconductor buildout, and some market observers continue to view recent weakness as a buying opportunity rather than a trend change. Neutral Sentiment: At the same time, analysts are warning that the broader AI trade is becoming more selective: Invesco’s Fiona Lim said the “lifted all boats” phase is ending, and future winners will likely be decided by profitability as capacity catches up. That suggests AMD may need to keep executing to justify its premium valuation. Article Title

At the same time, analysts are warning that the broader AI trade is becoming more selective: Invesco’s Fiona Lim said the “lifted all boats” phase is ending, and future winners will likely be decided by profitability as capacity catches up. That suggests AMD may need to keep executing to justify its premium valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary also points to AMD’s stretched valuation, with one piece highlighting a forward P/E around 54x. While data center growth is strong, concerns over competition, gaming कमजोरी, and margin pressure are keeping near-term enthusiasm in check. Article Title

Market commentary also points to AMD’s stretched valuation, with one piece highlighting a forward P/E around 54x. While data center growth is strong, concerns over competition, gaming कमजोरी, and margin pressure are keeping near-term enthusiasm in check. Negative Sentiment: Recent trading has also been pressured by the broader semiconductor pullback and AI-spending fears, including reports of a sharp selloff after Meta-related compute news. That has raised questions about how durable current AI capex trends really are and whether AMD can hold support after its recent run-up. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $505.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Truist Financial set a $478.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $448.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD opened at $517.82 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.50 and a fifty-two week high of $584.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.78, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.47. The company's 50 day moving average price is $470.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total value of $57,586,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,896,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,572,400.31. The trade was a 4.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 378,032 shares of company stock worth $161,876,596. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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