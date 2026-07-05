Baer Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Baer Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,426 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $340,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,320,775. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $424.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $385.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $392.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $430.20.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.20 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $2.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $411.42.

Read Our Latest Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Further Reading

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