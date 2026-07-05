Baer Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Baer Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,881 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 145,489 shares of the company's stock worth $16,455,000 after buying an additional 68,458 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 100,849 shares of the company's stock worth $11,406,000 after acquiring an additional 46,688 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 365,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,477,000 after acquiring an additional 76,075 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 196.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 722,857 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,755,000 after acquiring an additional 478,919 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 238.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 48,438 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 34,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company's stock.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of HOOD opened at $112.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.51 billion, a PE ratio of 54.46, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.33. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $153.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.61.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $113.00 to $92.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $115.00.

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Key Stories Impacting Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $836,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 481,396 shares in the company, valued at $40,283,217.28. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 10,837 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total value of $931,006.67. Following the transaction, the insider owned 81,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,043,674.99. This trade represents a 11.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 680,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,306,560 and have sold 633,484 shares valued at $47,542,923. Company insiders own 14.47% of the company's stock.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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