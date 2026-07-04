Baer Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Baer Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,193 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,336,031,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,137,126 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $5,874,070,000 after buying an additional 6,826,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $34,070,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841,584 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its stake in Oracle by 882.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 4,991,010 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $972,798,000 after buying an additional 4,482,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1,605.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,976,441 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $775,048,000 after buying an additional 3,743,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $140.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $404.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.35. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $134.57 and a 12-month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.Oracle's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is 34.31%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,664,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Arete Research set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Oracle from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $268.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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