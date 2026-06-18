Baker BROS. Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. $KYMR

Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR - Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,657,242 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,005,813 shares during the quarter. Kymera Therapeutics accounts for about 3.9% of Baker BROS. Advisors LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Baker BROS. Advisors LP owned about 12.03% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $673,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KYMR. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,474,747 shares of the company's stock worth $581,610,000 after buying an additional 1,124,747 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,159,335 shares of the company's stock worth $479,258,000 after buying an additional 1,061,957 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,267,644 shares of the company's stock worth $487,685,000 after buying an additional 845,922 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,563,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,730,000.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $89.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.75. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $34.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 611.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. Kymera Therapeutics's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $90.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $117.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KYMR

Insider Activity at Kymera Therapeutics

In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 5,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $530,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at $507,464.36. This trade represents a 51.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Elena Ridloff sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $261,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $261,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 234,357 shares of company stock worth $19,072,496. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small‐molecule therapies that harness the body's natural protein homeostasis pathways. Since its founding in 2016, Kymera has pursued a targeted protein degradation platform designed to identify and selectively eliminate disease‐causing proteins. The company's proprietary Pegasus™ platform integrates insights from ubiquitin biology and medicinal chemistry to advance novel degrader candidates across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline emphasizes immunology and oncology.

See Also

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