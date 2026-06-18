Baker BROS. Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Insmed, Inc. $INSM

Baker BROS. Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM - Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,592,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 110,738 shares during the quarter. Insmed accounts for 6.7% of Baker BROS. Advisors LP's holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Baker BROS. Advisors LP owned 3.09% of Insmed worth $1,147,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth $506,625,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Insmed by 13.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,935,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,870,957,000 after buying an additional 2,291,328 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Insmed by 49.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,937,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $711,076,000 after buying an additional 1,623,342 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new stake in Insmed during the second quarter worth about $153,389,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Insmed by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,201,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $905,312,000 after buying an additional 1,217,390 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 19,638 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total value of $2,964,945.24. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,871 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,831,483.58. The trade was a 27.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 10,699 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.97, for a total value of $1,540,335.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 301,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,361,604.45. This represents a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 149,783 shares of company stock valued at $22,902,672 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Insmed Trading Up 3.1%

INSM opened at $98.45 on Thursday. Insmed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.39 and a fifty-two week high of $212.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company's 50 day moving average price is $120.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.61.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $305.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.81 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 144.44% and a negative return on equity of 130.11%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 229.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Insmed, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INSM shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $211.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Insmed

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company's principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

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