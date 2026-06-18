Baker BROS. Advisors LP Purchases 1,787,244 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV

Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV - Free Report) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,555,017 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,787,244 shares during the quarter. Roivant Sciences makes up approximately 0.7% of Baker BROS. Advisors LP's portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Baker BROS. Advisors LP owned about 0.78% of Roivant Sciences worth $120,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 94.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 316,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 153,800 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Roivant Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $877,000. HighVista Strategies LLC grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 61.4% during the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 98,858 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 37,590 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 790.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,312,436 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,180,000 after buying an additional 2,052,693 shares during the period. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 445,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,667,000 after buying an additional 247,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company's stock.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

Shares of ROIV opened at $31.20 on Thursday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $32.79. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.57. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 3,629.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roivant Sciences

In other Roivant Sciences news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 289,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $8,449,809.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 16,736,116 shares in the company, valued at $488,025,142.56. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Venker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $6,054,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,613,063 shares in the company, valued at $48,827,417.01. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 703,312 shares of company stock worth $20,805,883 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROIV shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Leerink Partners set a $42.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Roivant Sciences from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $33.59.

View Our Latest Report on Roivant Sciences

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women's health.

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