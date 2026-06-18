Baker BROS. Advisors LP Raises Position in GRAIL, Inc. $GRAL

Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL - Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,085,333 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 455,208 shares during the period. GRAIL makes up about 1.0% of Baker BROS. Advisors LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Baker BROS. Advisors LP owned about 5.35% of GRAIL worth $178,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GRAL. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in GRAIL in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of GRAIL by 59.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 465 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of GRAIL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. bought a new stake in shares of GRAIL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GRAIL by 390.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on GRAL shares. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 price target on shares of GRAIL in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of GRAIL in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of GRAIL in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of GRAIL from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of GRAIL from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $67.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GRAIL

Insider Buying and Selling at GRAIL

In related news, President Joshua J. Ofman sold 61,665 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $3,078,316.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 371,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,531,102.72. The trade was a 14.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Ragusa sold 123,502 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $6,165,219.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 518,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,887,613.44. This trade represents a 19.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 232,464 shares of company stock valued at $11,621,242. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key GRAIL News

Here are the key news stories impacting GRAIL this week:

Positive Sentiment: The stock is getting active trading interest as multiple law firms publicized the August 4, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline, keeping GRAIL in the spotlight and drawing attention from investors following the sharp prior selloff. Article Title

The stock is getting active trading interest as multiple law firms publicized the August 4, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline, keeping GRAIL in the spotlight and drawing attention from investors following the sharp prior selloff. Neutral Sentiment: Several firms, including Levi & Korsinsky, Bernstein Liebhard, Rosen, Schall, Pomerantz, Faruqi & Faruqi, Glancy Prongay, and others, reiterated that a securities class action has been filed and that investors who bought shares during the May 13, 2025 to February 19, 2026 period may seek lead-plaintiff status. Article Title

Several firms, including Levi & Korsinsky, Bernstein Liebhard, Rosen, Schall, Pomerantz, Faruqi & Faruqi, Glancy Prongay, and others, reiterated that a securities class action has been filed and that investors who bought shares during the May 13, 2025 to February 19, 2026 period may seek lead-plaintiff status. Negative Sentiment: The underlying allegation remains that GRAIL allegedly withheld detailed NHS-Galleri trial data and misled investors, which could raise legal risk, pressuring sentiment even though no operational update was reported. Article Title

GRAIL Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ GRAL opened at $59.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.55 and a 200 day moving average of $73.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 3.15. GRAIL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $118.84.

GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.76) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $40.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.16 million. GRAIL had a negative net margin of 253.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that GRAIL, Inc. will post -10.99 EPS for the current year.

GRAIL Profile

GRAIL, Inc NASDAQ: GRAL is a biotechnology company dedicated to the early detection of cancer through a multi-cancer blood test. Leveraging advances in next-generation sequencing, cell-free DNA (cfDNA) analysis and machine learning, GRAIL has developed the Galleri™ test, which aims to identify more than 50 types of cancer at their earliest stages. The company's platform analyzes methylation patterns in circulating tumor DNA to pinpoint tumor presence and tissue of origin, enabling physicians to pursue timely diagnostic follow-up.

Founded in 2016 as a spin-out from Illumina, GRAIL established its headquarters in Menlo Park, California, with additional research and operations centers in the United Kingdom.

See Also

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