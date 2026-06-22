Balboa Wealth Partners Sells 1,282 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Balboa Wealth Partners lowered its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,768 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Sterling Infrastructure accounts for 0.9% of Balboa Wealth Partners' investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Balboa Wealth Partners' holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $5,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get STRL alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 397 shares of the construction company's stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the construction company's stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 76.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 81 shares of the construction company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.57, for a total transaction of $24,878,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 290,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $144,590,359.01. The trade was a 14.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $861.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $719.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $495.47. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.09, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $214.20 and a one year high of $1,005.68.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $825.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $603.58 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 35.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on STRL. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Sterling Infrastructure from $889.00 to $922.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $720.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sterling Infrastructure, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sterling Infrastructure wasn't on the list.

While Sterling Infrastructure currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here