Balentine LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,856 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Balentine LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $3,054,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 298,628 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $68,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 13,509 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 84,264 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $19,450,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $266.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Amazon.com's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Evercore upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up from $285.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.66.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple recent articles argue Amazon is one of the best growth stocks to own, highlighting accelerating business momentum, strong sales growth, and the company’s ability to keep compounding over time. Article Title

Multiple recent articles argue Amazon is one of the best growth stocks to own, highlighting accelerating business momentum, strong sales growth, and the company’s ability to keep compounding over time. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reiterated a Buy rating after Amazon’s Alexa for Shopping debut, suggesting the new AI-powered shopping feature could become a major commerce platform and add meaningful long-term revenue. Article Title

Bank of America reiterated a Buy rating after Amazon’s Alexa for Shopping debut, suggesting the new AI-powered shopping feature could become a major commerce platform and add meaningful long-term revenue. Positive Sentiment: Investor commentary is focusing on AI momentum, AWS re-acceleration, and strong ad and subscription growth, with technical traders also noting supportive chart action and call buying near support. Article Title

Investor commentary is focusing on AI momentum, AWS re-acceleration, and strong ad and subscription growth, with technical traders also noting supportive chart action and call buying near support. Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s heavy spending on AI infrastructure is being framed as a long-term catalyst, with investors betting the company’s scale in data centers and cloud could strengthen its competitive edge. Article Title

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $8,621,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,766 shares in the company, valued at $598,335,650. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,706 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $1,011,812.12. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 74,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,462,302.96. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 136,124 shares of company stock worth $35,801,387 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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