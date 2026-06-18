Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in DTE Energy Company $DTE

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,080,964 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $139,423,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned 0.52% of DTE Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,305,533 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,392,888,000 after acquiring an additional 766,499 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,447,948 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,605,539,000 after acquiring an additional 379,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,078,346 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,441,776,000 after buying an additional 272,068 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,851,237 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,393,260,000 after buying an additional 552,346 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,592,670 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $718,668,000 after buying an additional 117,322 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered DTE Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered DTE Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $156.67.

Read Our Latest Report on DTE

DTE Energy Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE:DTE opened at $147.03 on Thursday. DTE Energy Company has a twelve month low of $126.23 and a twelve month high of $154.63. The company has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.65%.The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. DTE Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.77%.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $143,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 6,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,806.76. This trade represents a 13.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Key DTE Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting DTE Energy this week:

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

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