Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in LGN (NASDAQ:LGN - Free Report) by 209.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,470,233 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 994,764 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 1.36% of LGN worth $78,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in LGN by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,129,157 shares of the company's stock valued at $167,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,733 shares during the last quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LGN by 124.6% during the second quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC now owns 692,150 shares of the company's stock worth $58,992,000 after purchasing an additional 384,009 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of LGN by 35.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 808,113 shares of the company's stock worth $41,755,000 after purchasing an additional 211,829 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of LGN by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 680,217 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,405,000 after buying an additional 419,997 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in LGN by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 390,983 shares of the company's stock worth $21,024,000 after purchasing an additional 79,153 shares in the last quarter.

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LGN Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LGN opened at $34.80 on Friday. LGN has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $107.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 3.42.

LGN (NASDAQ:LGN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.65. LGN had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that LGN will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LGN news, CAO Bris Philippe Le sold 4,196 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $226,835.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 6,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,360.88. This represents a 40.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of LGN and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of LGN from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of LGN from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on LGN from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on LGN from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LGN has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LGN

LGN Company Profile

Legence Corp. NASDAQ: LGN provides engineering and building systems services for complex facilities. Its work includes designing, installing, commissioning and maintaining heating, ventilation and air-conditioning, plumbing, electrical and building automation systems. The company also offers energy consulting and solutions intended to improve building efficiency and support decarbonization. Its customers include organizations in sectors such as data centers, healthcare, life sciences, education and government.

See Also

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