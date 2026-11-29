Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Reformation Inc. (NYSE:REF - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,616,887 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,467,000. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 2.74% of Reformation as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reformation during the third quarter valued at about $533,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

REF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Reformation in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Reformation in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Reformation from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Research raised Reformation to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Reformation in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $20.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Reformation

Insider Transactions at Reformation

In other Reformation news, major shareholder Scsp Refo sold 149,596 shares of Reformation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $2,086,864.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 28,942,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,743,034.35. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yael Aflalo sold 60,298 shares of Reformation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $841,157.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,665,505 shares of the company's stock, valued at $162,733,794.75. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure.

Reformation Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of REF stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $15.73. Reformation Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,098.00.

Reformation (NYSE:REF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $173.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $170.48 million. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Reformation Inc. will post 0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Reformation

Reformation is a Los Angeles-based fashion company that designs and sells women's clothing and accessories. Its offerings include dresses, tops, denim, outerwear, footwear, handbags and bridal styles, sold through its website and retail stores. Founded in 2009 by Yael Aflalo, the company built its brand around combining contemporary fashion with efforts to reduce the environmental impact of its products and operations. Reformation serves customers in the United States and internationally through its online business and stores.

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