Bamco Inc. NY Buys 242,533 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,498,099 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 242,533 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group accounts for about 3.6% of Bamco Inc. NY's portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned 4.60% of CoStar Group worth $1,311,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the technology company's stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 201,205 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $13,529,000 after acquiring an additional 157,142 shares during the last quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1,462.4% during the 4th quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 587,098 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $39,476,000 after acquiring an additional 549,521 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 825,340 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $55,496,000 after acquiring an additional 31,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,225 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 125,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company's stock.

CoStar Group Trading Down 4.7%

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $30.46 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.31. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.38 and a 12 month high of $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 507.75, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.72.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.73 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. CoStar Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CoStar Group

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance purchased 71,430 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,514,336.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,722,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $60,644,848. This trade represents a 4.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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