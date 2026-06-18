Bamco Inc. NY Has $157.70 Million Stake in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL - Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,166,270 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 1.23% of Toll Brothers worth $157,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,568 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the construction company's stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 26,685 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TOL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Toll Brothers from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $163.56.

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Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $149.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business's 50 day moving average is $139.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.78. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $168.36.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.66%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Toll Brothers's payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $139,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,442 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,877,847.40. The trade was a 6.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company's core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

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