Bamco Inc. NY Has $91.83 Million Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS - Free Report) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,209,773 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 723,116 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.71% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $91,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $595,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 96,849 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 23,728 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. EFG International AG acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $5,165,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 129,409 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $9,823,000 after purchasing an additional 20,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company's stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $56.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $134.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company's fifty day moving average is $61.58 and its 200 day moving average is $79.77.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $345.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions's revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $318,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 290,161 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,494,862.14. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider David M. Carter sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $236,640.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 70,092 shares in the company, valued at $4,146,642.72. This trade represents a 5.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,278 shares of company stock valued at $12,428,868. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KTOS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $101.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KTOS

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc NASDAQ: KTOS is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

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