Bamco Inc. NY Purchases 301,536 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 880,076 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 301,536 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.14% of Airbnb worth $119,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,295,288 shares of the company's stock worth $4,649,814,000 after buying an additional 649,323 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,694,408 shares of the company's stock worth $2,537,205,000 after buying an additional 3,240,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,076,465 shares of the company's stock worth $1,368,338,000 after buying an additional 47,966 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,762,784 shares of the company's stock worth $917,845,000 after buying an additional 2,492,847 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,073,947 shares of the company's stock worth $824,356,000 after buying an additional 216,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Airbnb

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Airbnb Stock Down 0.5%

ABNB opened at $140.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.85. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.81 and a 52 week high of $147.25. The company has a market capitalization of $84.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Airbnb from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $157.96.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 7,433 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $1,012,671.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 449,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,177,209.60. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,743 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.40, for a total transaction of $4,254,831.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,701,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,113,204. This represents a 0.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,972,860 shares of company stock worth $267,555,449. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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