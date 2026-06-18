Bamco Inc. NY Sells 473,816 Shares of GDS Holdings $GDS

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS - Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,784,848 shares of the company's stock after selling 473,816 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 1.99% of GDS worth $132,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in GDS by 77.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,004,083 shares of the company's stock worth $214,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,658 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its position in GDS by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 9,300,000 shares of the company's stock worth $324,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 20,731.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,720,247 shares of the company's stock worth $60,037,000 after buying an additional 1,711,989 shares during the last quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 295.4% in the third quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP now owns 1,648,278 shares of the company's stock worth $63,788,000 after buying an additional 1,231,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 1,671.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,227,203 shares of the company's stock worth $47,493,000 after buying an additional 1,157,934 shares during the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Judy Qing Ye sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $1,354,036.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Yixin Qian sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 66,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,356,991.25. This represents a 13.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 7.99% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GDS. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler set a $36.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GDS from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of GDS from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $48.04.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GDS

GDS Price Performance

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $32.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.39. GDS Holdings has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $48.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.56. The firm had revenue of $426.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $436.44 million. GDS had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, founded in 2001 and headquartered in Shanghai, is a leading network-neutral data center services provider in China. The company operates a portfolio of state-of-the-art data center facilities designed to support the mission-critical IT infrastructure of cloud service providers, internet enterprises, financial institutions, and government entities. GDS was among the first Chinese providers to offer high-density colocation solutions, catering to customers with demanding computing and storage requirements.

GDS specializes in delivering scalable colocation, cross-connect, and interconnection services within its facilities, enabling clients to establish high-speed, low-latency connections to major cloud platforms and internet exchange points.

Further Reading

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