Bamco Inc. NY Trims Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. $MTN

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN - Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,809,928 shares of the company's stock after selling 892,764 shares during the period. Vail Resorts makes up 1.7% of Bamco Inc. NY's portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 13.44% of Vail Resorts worth $638,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vail Resorts alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kazazian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth $1,296,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,851,234 shares of the company's stock worth $245,844,000 after acquiring an additional 141,500 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 31.5% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 228,388 shares of the company's stock worth $34,160,000 after acquiring an additional 54,722 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in Vail Resorts by 423.9% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 18,074 shares of the company's stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 14,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 1,904.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,054 shares of the company's stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 13,353 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTN shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $212.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $151.00 to $147.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $151.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MTN

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $130.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.51 and a 12 month high of $172.00.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.97 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business's revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Vail Resorts's dividend payout ratio is 201.82%.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a leading mountain resort company that owns and operates an integrated network of ski areas, hotels, restaurants and retail outlets. The company's signature Epic Pass program offers skiers and snowboarders season‐long access to its portfolio of resorts, while ancillary services such as ski and snowboard schools, equipment rental and retail drive additional revenue.

Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, Vail Resorts was formed in 1997, building on the legacy of Vail Associates, which opened the Vail ski area in 1962.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vail Resorts, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vail Resorts wasn't on the list.

While Vail Resorts currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here