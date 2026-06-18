Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Cuts Stock Position in Visa Inc. $V

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,559 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 54,533 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.7% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.'s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.'s holdings in Visa were worth $102,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 446.2% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of Visa by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 200.0% during the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,206,524.32. This represents a 51.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $10,699,103.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. This represents a 67.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Stock Down 0.8%

Visa stock opened at $330.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $293.89 and a one year high of $359.66.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. Visa's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's payout ratio is 23.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $387.00 price target on the stock. Evercore set a $350.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $387.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on V

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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