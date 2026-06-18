Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Decreases Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,563 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,522 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.'s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $23,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get TTWO alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth approximately $425,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company's stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 118.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 304 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth approximately $2,747,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.3% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the company's stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $293.00 to $287.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $287.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $228.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.76, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $218.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.89. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.63 and a 12-month high of $264.79.

Take-Two Interactive Software News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Take-Two Interactive Software this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street optimism around Grand Theft Auto VI remains the biggest driver, with analysts highlighting major launch potential, upcoming marketing milestones, and pre-order catalysts that could lift future earnings power. Article Title

Wall Street optimism around remains the biggest driver, with analysts highlighting major launch potential, upcoming marketing milestones, and pre-order catalysts that could lift future earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies said Take-Two is using AI to improve efficiency and support mobile ad growth, which could help margins and operating performance ahead of the GTA VI launch. Article Title

Jefferies said Take-Two is using to improve efficiency and support mobile ad growth, which could help margins and operating performance ahead of the GTA VI launch. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst coverage stayed constructive, including buy-equivalent ratings and higher price targets , reinforcing the view that TTWO may have more upside if the next game cycle plays out as expected. Article Title

Recent analyst coverage stayed constructive, including , reinforcing the view that TTWO may have more upside if the next game cycle plays out as expected. Neutral Sentiment: TTWO was included in a “most promising metaverse stocks” list and compared favorably to other gaming names in value-oriented articles, which may support sentiment but is not a direct company-specific catalyst. Article Title

TTWO was included in a list and compared favorably to other gaming names in value-oriented articles, which may support sentiment but is not a direct company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insider sales, including director Jon J. Moses and insider Daniel Emerson, may create some short-term caution, even though the trades were disclosed and one was under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Dornemann sold 1,151 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.02, for a total value of $249,790.02. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,421,565.48. The trade was a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $107,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,040.96. The trade was a 2.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 565,096 shares of company stock valued at $127,294,182. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Take-Two Interactive Software, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Take-Two Interactive Software wasn't on the list.

While Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here