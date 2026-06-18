Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 47,940 Shares of Corning Incorporated $GLW

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,025 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 47,940 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 0.05% of Corning worth $39,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $729,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Corning by 9.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 64,704 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company's stock.

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Corning Trading Down 1.4%

GLW stock opened at $174.98 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $49.97 and a 1-year high of $211.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business's 50 day moving average is $179.09 and its 200-day moving average is $136.06. The firm has a market cap of $150.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Corning's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Corning's payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $1,983,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 5,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,070.92. This trade represents a 66.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 27,395 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.14, for a total transaction of $5,263,675.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 94,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,138,016. This trade represents a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 160,655 shares of company stock worth $30,692,561 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Corning from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Corning from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Corning from $120.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on Corning from $155.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $178.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on GLW

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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