Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 87,527 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its stake in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,676 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 87,527 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.'s holdings in General Motors were worth $27,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $918,724,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in General Motors by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,018,874 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $640,659,000 after buying an additional 5,830,050 shares in the last quarter. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,380,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in General Motors by 348.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,549,170 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $216,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 436.8% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,658,525 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $130,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,274 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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General Motors News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Insider Activity

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $586,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,192,490. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 215,391 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $17,233,433.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 770,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at $61,646,984.91. This represents a 21.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 598,149 shares of company stock valued at $49,307,358 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Motors

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $79.50 on Thursday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $78.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. General Motors Company has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $87.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $43.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.51 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.The business's revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. General Motors's payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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