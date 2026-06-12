Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Has $16.26 Million Stock Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) by 95.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 971,116 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 474,211 shares during the period. NU makes up about 2.8% of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.'s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.'s holdings in NU were worth $16,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth approximately $763,792,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in NU during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $406,757,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in NU by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 39,370,791 shares of the company's stock worth $659,067,000 after purchasing an additional 17,809,644 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in NU by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 29,141,505 shares of the company's stock worth $466,555,000 after purchasing an additional 14,449,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in NU by 276.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,416,144 shares of the company's stock worth $294,842,000 after purchasing an additional 13,529,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NU. Scotiabank cut shares of NU to a "sector perform" rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research cut shares of NU from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America reiterated an "underperform" rating on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. CICC Research began coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of NU from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NU

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 21,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $257,040.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 162,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,984,716. This represents a 11.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristina Helena Zing Junqueira sold 300,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $4,443,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,312,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,245,725.78. This represents a 11.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

NU Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $12.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $18.98. The stock has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.95.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). NU had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

NU announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 4th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

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