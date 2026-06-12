Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Reduces Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 97.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,044 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 48,336 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.'s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Investment Research Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research Partners LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,367 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 2,412,306 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $584,646,000 after acquiring an additional 30,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Capital One Financial Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $182.04 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $174.24 and a 12-month high of $259.64. The company has a market capitalization of $113.28 billion, a PE ratio of 63.87, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $258.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Capital One Financial

Key Headlines Impacting Capital One Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $643,755.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 97,194 shares in the company, valued at $17,876,892.42. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 8,040 shares of company stock worth $1,498,615 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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