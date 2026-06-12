Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Takes $286,000 Position in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,205 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNDK. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Sandisk by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,521 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in Sandisk during the fourth quarter valued at $7,821,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sandisk by 1,301.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,637 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $7,985,000 after acquiring an additional 31,237 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sandisk during the fourth quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new position in Sandisk during the fourth quarter valued at $1,127,000.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total transaction of $3,488,436.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. The trade was a 9.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total transaction of $870,300.69. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,359,019. This represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 5,625 shares of company stock valued at $8,913,497 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sandisk Stock Up 14.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDK opened at $1,881.51 on Friday. Sandisk Corporation has a 52 week low of $39.44 and a 52 week high of $1,895.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.40 and a beta of 4.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,262.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $740.58.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNDK. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Arete Research raised shares of Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Melius Research set a $2,350.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sandisk from $1,100.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Sandisk from $1,250.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,580.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SNDK

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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