Banco Santander S.A. Buys 154,163 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 283.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,477 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 154,163 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.'s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $31,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 404.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,963,384 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $15,619,771,000 after acquiring an additional 81,752,460 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 404.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,512,428 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $3,591,425,000 after acquiring an additional 18,854,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $2,020,992,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 396.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,393,373 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,592,310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,297,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 342.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 9,530,753 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,460,016,000 after acquiring an additional 7,377,244 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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ServiceNow Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE NOW opened at $102.34 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $99.80 and its 200 day moving average is $120.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.24 and a 12 month high of $211.48. The stock has a market cap of $105.51 billion, a PE ratio of 60.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $130,845.00. Following the sale, the director owned 44,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,919,243.90. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $103,238.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,212.72. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,071 shares of company stock worth $2,529,956. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

More ServiceNow News

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded ServiceNow from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on ServiceNow to $122.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $180.00 to $134.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $141.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

See Also

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