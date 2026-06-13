Banco Santander S.A. Has $71.19 Million Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,223 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after buying an additional 71,349 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $71,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $34,070,674,000 after buying an additional 5,841,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,734,944 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $7,328,754,000 after buying an additional 665,374 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Oracle by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,137,126 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $5,874,070,000 after buying an additional 6,826,299 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,336,031,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Oracle by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,866,075 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $2,507,727,000 after buying an additional 927,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $184.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.93. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $134.57 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The company has a market cap of $529.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.43% and a net margin of 25.37%.The company had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Trending Headlines about Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle beat fiscal Q4 estimates, with adjusted EPS of $2.11 and revenue of $19.18 billion, while cloud infrastructure revenue jumped 93% year over year and the company cited a record $638 billion remaining performance obligation, signaling strong demand for its AI and cloud services.

Oracle beat fiscal Q4 estimates, with adjusted EPS of $2.11 and revenue of $19.18 billion, while cloud infrastructure revenue jumped 93% year over year and the company cited a record $638 billion remaining performance obligation, signaling strong demand for its AI and cloud services. Positive Sentiment: The U.S. Office of Personnel Management awarded Oracle a $395.8 million federal HR modernization contract, expanding Oracle’s government cloud footprint and adding a new revenue stream tied to more than 2 million federal employees. Article Title

The U.S. Office of Personnel Management awarded Oracle a $395.8 million federal HR modernization contract, expanding Oracle’s government cloud footprint and adding a new revenue stream tied to more than 2 million federal employees. Positive Sentiment: Several recent analyst notes remained bullish, with firms like Guggenheim, Piper Sandler, BMO Capital Markets, and Cantor Fitzgerald reiterating constructive ratings and higher price targets, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside despite the selloff.

Several recent analyst notes remained bullish, with firms like Guggenheim, Piper Sandler, BMO Capital Markets, and Cantor Fitzgerald reiterating constructive ratings and higher price targets, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside despite the selloff. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks noted that the broader earnings revisions trend for 2026 has been improving, especially in Technology, which may support sentiment for Oracle and other software/cloud names.

Zacks noted that the broader earnings revisions trend for 2026 has been improving, especially in Technology, which may support sentiment for Oracle and other software/cloud names. Negative Sentiment: Oracle’s stock fell sharply because management said AI-related capital expenditures will be far higher than expected, with FY2027 capex potentially reaching $95 billion and plans to raise about $40 billion more through debt and equity financing, raising concerns about dilution, leverage, and free cash flow.

Oracle’s stock fell sharply because management said AI-related capital expenditures will be far higher than expected, with FY2027 capex potentially reaching $95 billion and plans to raise about $40 billion more through debt and equity financing, raising concerns about dilution, leverage, and free cash flow. Negative Sentiment: Investors also reacted to warnings that margins may step down as Oracle ramps data-center buildout, while a cyber issue in PeopleSoft and reports of active exploitation added a small layer of operational risk. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Arete Research set a $255.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush cut their target price on Oracle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $268.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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