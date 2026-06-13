Banco Santander S.A. Sells 10,911 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,872 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 10,911 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. owned 0.05% of Marvell Technology worth $36,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,692,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $895,455,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,397,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217,952 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,903,051 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,000,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 111.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,810,359 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $449,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Marvell Technology Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $279.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.68 billion, a PE ratio of 95.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $324.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.35.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is presently 8.22%.

Trending Headlines about Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marvell is set to join the S&P 500 on June 22, a move that can drive automatic buying from index funds and reinforce investor confidence in the company’s scale and profitability.

Marvell is set to join the S&P 500 on June 22, a move that can drive automatic buying from index funds and reinforce investor confidence in the company’s scale and profitability. Positive Sentiment: B. Riley raised its price target on Marvell to $345 and maintained a buy rating, signaling continued upside expectations for the AI-driven semiconductor business.

B. Riley raised its price target on Marvell to $345 and maintained a buy rating, signaling continued upside expectations for the AI-driven semiconductor business. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group lifted its FY2027 and FY2028 earnings estimates, reflecting higher expectations for Marvell’s long-term AI infrastructure growth.

Erste Group lifted its FY2027 and FY2028 earnings estimates, reflecting higher expectations for Marvell’s long-term AI infrastructure growth. Positive Sentiment: Marvell’s appointment of Dan Durn as CFO, along with the company’s reaffirmed outlook, suggests management sees a stable transition while it continues pushing its AI growth strategy. Article: Marvell Taps Adobe CFO as AI Growth Push Continues

Marvell’s appointment of Dan Durn as CFO, along with the company’s reaffirmed outlook, suggests management sees a stable transition while it continues pushing its AI growth strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage across financial media continues to highlight Marvell as a major AI infrastructure name, which keeps the stock in focus but does not by itself change fundamentals.

Coverage across financial media continues to highlight Marvell as a major AI infrastructure name, which keeps the stock in focus but does not by itself change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary notes that the stock has run up sharply and is trading at a premium valuation, which could lead to more volatility if expectations get too high.

Some commentary notes that the stock has run up sharply and is trading at a premium valuation, which could lead to more volatility if expectations get too high. Negative Sentiment: Rosenblatt reaffirmed a buy rating but kept a $240 price target, which is below the current trading level and suggests some analysts see limited near-term upside from here.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,961,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 310,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,607,462.20. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $4,020,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 154,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,652,415.11. The trade was a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 255,060 shares of company stock valued at $31,959,772 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $118.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $150.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $224.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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