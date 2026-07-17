Bancreek Capital Management LP Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Bancreek Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,366 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 11,745 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group comprises 6.8% of Bancreek Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bancreek Capital Management LP's holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,208,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,289,082 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $411,409,000 after purchasing an additional 33,132 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,949,978 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $282,962,000 after purchasing an additional 160,326 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,944,169 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $282,405,000 after purchasing an additional 121,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 56.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,738,518 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $248,466,000 after purchasing an additional 987,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $100.04 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $94.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $82.44 and a fifty-two week high of $105.09. The company has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 24.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other news, Director Daniel Joseph Houston bought 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,624.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,915 shares of the company's stock, valued at $932,803.20. The trade was a 114.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 3,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $58,980.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $102.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $114.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Atlantic Securities set a $126.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $109.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

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