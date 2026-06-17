Bank Hapoalim BM Invests $232,000 in Intel Corporation $INTC

Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,282 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Financially Speaking Inc raised its stake in shares of Intel by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. Evercore set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $85.98.

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Insider Activity

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Trading Down 8.5%

NASDAQ INTC opened at $117.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.96. The stock has a market cap of $588.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.79 and a beta of 2.21. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $132.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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