Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 32,709 Shares of Corning Incorporated $GLW

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,412,594 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 32,709 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.16% of Corning worth $124,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Corning by 30,420.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 1,526 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,812 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Corning by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 26,626 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $1,559,000. Finally, Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Corning

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $206.71 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $211.79. The stock has a market cap of $177.90 billion, a PE ratio of 98.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company's fifty day moving average price is $154.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.32.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Corning's payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Corning from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings raised Corning from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $149.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Fox Advisors cut shares of Corning from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $177.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLW

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 20,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total value of $4,124,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 25,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,273,301.10. The trade was a 43.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 10,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $1,983,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,019,070.92. This represents a 66.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 170,774 shares of company stock worth $28,148,435 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

See Also

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