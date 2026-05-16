Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 8,155 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,739 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich's holdings in American Tower were worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in American Tower by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Tower by 4.1% in the third quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC raised its position in American Tower by 0.5% in the third quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC now owns 11,852 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in American Tower by 19.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 1.5% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on AMT shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of American Tower from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $218.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMT

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 556 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $99,234.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,332,446.96. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Eugene M. Noel sold 41,209 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.05, for a total transaction of $7,872,979.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 29,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,653,551.60. This represents a 58.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,181 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,071. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $170.74 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $177.80 and its 200-day moving average is $179.11. American Tower Corporation has a 12-month low of $165.08 and a 12-month high of $234.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.90.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. This is an increase from American Tower's previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. American Tower's dividend payout ratio is presently 115.67%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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