Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys New Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,548 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $5,247,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,310,126 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $4,022,597,000 after purchasing an additional 625,567 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 734,519 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $606,117,000 after purchasing an additional 197,613 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,183,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1,189.1% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 148,312 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $79,525,000 after purchasing an additional 136,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,257 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $423,529,000 after purchasing an additional 117,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company's stock.

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Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 2.3%

FIX opened at $1,994.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.54 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,599.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,261.40. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $452.04 and a 12 month high of $2,073.99.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.39 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.The firm's revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, CFO William George III sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,020.96, for a total transaction of $2,020,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 32,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,295,571.84. The trade was a 2.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,779.78, for a total value of $889,890.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,339,340. The trade was a 14.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,024 shares of company stock worth $99,678,386. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Glj Research initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,923.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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