Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 2,886.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 39,977 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich's holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $31,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 312.5% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 33 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $769.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $921.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $826.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $712.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $746.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $745.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $476.49 and a 12-month high of $821.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 29.65%.The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.22 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.1 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,638 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total transaction of $1,279,818.54. Following the sale, the director owned 1,703 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,330,604.99. The trade was a 49.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total transaction of $70,524.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,503 shares in the company, valued at $12,343,815.72. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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