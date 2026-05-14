Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $164.75 Million Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 572,349 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,875 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.25% of Hilton Worldwide worth $164,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the company's stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,833,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company's stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,219 shares of the company's stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of HLT opened at $311.15 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $241.45 and a 1 year high of $344.75. The stock has a market cap of $70.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $312.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.76.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 12.56%.The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.280-8.400 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.240 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HLT. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $324.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $304.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. HSBC lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $353.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $348.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hilton Worldwide

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 114,289 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $36,283,328.83. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,570,194.15. The trade was a 75.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

Read More

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